Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ragnarök $35, LEGO eShop from $4.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Ahead of this weekend’s upcoming Ubisoft event, Sony is now offing digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition on PS4 and PS5 for $34.99 alongside the season pass for $19.99. Regularly $100 and $40 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and well under the listings on Amazon. With the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage hinting at a prequel to some of the events from Valhalla and what will almost certainly be the full gameplay reveal this Saturday, now’s a great time to land the complete Valhalla experience if you haven’t yet. And if you’re looking to fill up your PlayStation Assassin’s Creed back catalogue, PSN is also offering Origins and Odyssey at $8.99 and $11.99, respectively. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense, more
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $2
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits $24 (Reg. $40)
- Strange Brigade: Deluxe Edition from $4 (Reg. up to $80)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox $75 (Reg. $100)
- Matched on PC via Amazon
- Wonder Boy Collection Switch $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Best Buy SEGA sale from $20
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $20 (Reg. $30+)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Just Dance 2022 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero $15 (Reg. $20)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $43 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle $35 (Reg. $70)
- Or Ultimate Edition for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Metro Exodus Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Digital Game sale from $7.50 or less
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!