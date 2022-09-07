Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ragnarök $35, LEGO eShop from $4.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $35
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Ahead of this weekend’s upcoming Ubisoft event, Sony is now offing digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition on PS4 and PS5 for $34.99 alongside the season pass for $19.99. Regularly $100 and $40 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and well under the listings on Amazon. With the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage hinting at a prequel to some of the events from Valhalla and what will almost certainly be the full gameplay reveal this Saturday, now’s a great time to land the complete Valhalla experience if you haven’t yet. And if you’re looking to fill up your PlayStation Assassin’s Creed back catalogue, PSN is also offering Origins and Odyssey at $8.99 and $11.99, respectively. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:



