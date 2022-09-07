Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canvas iPhone 14 cases have arrived

Following new collections from Incipio, MUJJO, and the unique laser carved wood variants from Alto, it’s now time for the Coach iPhone 14 cases. As you would expect from the brand and continuing the trends from year’s past, Coach is putting its fashion-forward design sensibilities front and center for Apple’s latest smartphones with its signature prints, canvas treatments, and ombre designs. The new MagSafe-friendly models, wallet folio, and protective shell case have now surfaced, and you can get a closer look with more details on the Coach iPhone 14 cases below. 

New Italian leather and canvas Coach iPhone 14 cases

The Coach iPhone 14 cases “expand on the 81-year-old brand’s rich heritage to deliver iconic, fashion-forward, and eco-conscious products to the mobile space.”

All of the brand’s latest cases are made with recycled plastic, according to Coach, and include features like “5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility” in some form or other. Designs, which have always been the standout aspect of these cases for more, include the brand’s new Signature Ombre Punk Rose/Floral, and Ivory Rexy options alongside its “timeless Coach prints” such as Black Emboss and Signature Tan we saw last year.

Coach Folio Case $99.99 (coming soon)

The Folio Coach iPhone 14 case was a standout of last year’s collection, especially in the signature tan print design, and it’s back again for 2022. It delivers genuine Italian leather or Coach’s signature canvas in a wallet style fold-over approach with three credit card/ID slots and a magnetic closure. It is also one of those more substantial folio cases housing a a removable inner case that can be detached and carried independently, which allows it to effectively support a wider range of accessories. 

Wrap Case $64.99

Luxe protection with a wraparound design featuring 360-degree protection and a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold.

Coach Protective and MagSafe Protective Case $54.99 – $64.99

This one delivers “maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek, and chic.” It features “two-layer, co-molded protection” with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges for up to 10-feet of drop protection, according to the brand, as well as an antimicrobial treatment that “eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.” The MagSafe variant, we are told, includes built-in magnets designed for use with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem of accessories as well. 

