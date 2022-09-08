Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Moog synths, Swim Out, Summer Catchers, more

Your Thursday morning collection of Mac and iOS apps is now up for taking down below via Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside the first price drop on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging, we are also tracking Apple Watch SE offers as well as AirPods 3 down at $150 following yesterday’s Far Out. As for the apps, highlights include price drops on the Moog Model 15 Modular and Minimoog Model D Synthesizers – check out our hands-on review of the Moog entry-level semi-modular sound design kit – as well as Hyperforma, Swim Out, Summer Catchers, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stomped!: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Puzzle Pelago: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ponpu: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Harbinger Unpacked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forest – Your Focus Motivation: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Auto Loan Calculator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OODA — Portable MIDI Sequencer: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Minimoog Model D Synthesizer:

The Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

