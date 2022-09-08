Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Moog synths, Swim Out, Summer Catchers, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Minimoog

Your Thursday morning collection of Mac and iOS apps is now up for taking down below via Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside the first price drop on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging, we are also tracking Apple Watch SE offers as well as AirPods 3 down at $150 following yesterday’s Far Out. As for the apps, highlights include price drops on the Moog Model 15 Modular and Minimoog Model D Synthesizers – check out our hands-on review of the Moog entry-level semi-modular sound design kit – as well as Hyperforma, Swim Out, Summer Catchers, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stomped!: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $20, Hades $17, Bugsnax $12.50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Puzzle Pelago: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ponpu: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Harbinger Unpacked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forest – Your Focus Motivation: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Auto Loan Calculator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OODA — Portable MIDI Sequencer: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Minimoog Model D Synthesizer:

The Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Greenworks’ 24V brushless 1/2-inch impact driver ...
Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch ta...
Casely’s iPhone 14 cases with wild patterns and color...
9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2022 – AirPods 3 hit $15...
Arcade1Up’s Marvel Pinball Machine now $250 off a...
Smartphone Accessories: Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C...
DJI’s Action 2 cameras pack 4K/120FPS recording w...
Carhartt takes 20% off all boots and up to 50% off new ...
Load more...
Show More Comments