Today’s best game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $20, Hades $17, Bugsnax $12.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $20
Guardians of the Galaxy

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $19.99 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has typically sold in the $30 range as of late and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked via Amazon on all three platforms. Players take on the role of Star-Lord and join alongside Groot and the rest of the Guardians in an entirely unique adventure to the franchise. You’ll be making use of “Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, and jet boot-powered dropkicks,” to thwart a “total interplanetary meltdown.” Lauded for its treatment of the source material at launch, if you haven’t given this one a try now’s your chance to do so at just $20. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

Show More Comments