SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases with machined metal threading now 10% off

The SANDMARC leather iPhone 14 Pro cases have arrived. The brand’s iPhone 13 models were among my personal favorites in the leather category last year with a gorgeous design, unique metal camera housing, and an overall high-quality build. After going hands-on with the 2021 model, alongside its metal pro edition iPhone Tripod, it has become clear the brand is focused on creating premium accessories for your Apple kit with n affinity for robust materials and iPhoneography – it also creates a range of lens attachments like the new Cloud Filters filters we featured recently, and we are expecting much of the same with its new leather iPhone 14 Pro cases. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive 10% price drop on pre-orders.

SANDMARC’s new industrial polymer and leather iPhone 14 cases

While we are yet to go hands-on with the new models, if there was one thing we had to knock them for it would be that they are much of the same as last year’s. Having said that, they were easily, and likely are this time around, some of the best options we had a chance to try out.

There are two models available, both in black or brown and for either the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. One is made of “industrial grade polymer,” and the other employs the full-grain leather we tried out for the iPhone 13.

A leather case designed to protect your iPhone camera. A patent-pending aluminum lens mount that serves both as camera protection and seamless attachment with SANDMARC lenses & filters. Pro Leather Case is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a rich patina that develops with age. Whether doing photography, travelling or anything in between, this is the everyday premium case to get for your iPhone.

From there, the specs are mostly the same with metal button covers, a magnet-enabled design, and a microfiber inner lining alongside compatibility with the brand’s wrist strap and range of lenses/filters for iPhoneographers. That’s where the gorgeous gunmetal aluminum machined threading around the camera array comes in. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll appreciate the look and feel of the metal treatment here whether you plan on investing in the attachments or not.

The SANDMARC industrial grade polymer and leather models haven’t landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases just yet, but they are about to any minute now.

Plus, exclusive 10% off

As previously promised, you can also knock 10% off pre-orders of both cases. Regularly $39.99 on the polymer model and $49.99 on the leather variant, you can now score them for $35.99 and $44.99 shipped, respectively, using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. The leather case is scheduled to begin shipping in November with the polymer coming in December.

