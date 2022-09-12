Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms, Good Snowman, Manual Camera, and more

It’s time for our Friday collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Before you dive into those though, check out the price drops we are tracking on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As for the apps, we have discounts on Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro, A Good Snowman, Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Aeon’s End, Viewport – The Game, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s $200 price drop on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the deal we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm. As for add-on offers, check out the discounts on Spigen’s latest 15W Samsung Wireless Charger Stand as well as PNY’s 32GB Elite Class 10 microSD card and the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart monitor joining our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

