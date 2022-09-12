Smartphone Accessories: Suction Windshield/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount $21, more

Patrick Campanale -
Vicseed US Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Suction Windshield and Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $33, this 36% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to mount either to your windshield via a suction cup or an air vent through the included clip, this smartphone holder is perfect for your upcoming fall road trip. It’ll hold just about any size smartphone and VICSEED is using a 3-layer nano gel sucker that “has passed 1,000+ suction tests” and is rated to resist temperatures from -4- to 220-degrees. The holder not only supports most phones like we’ve already stated, but also is large enough to even work with things like OtterBox and battery cases installed on your device, making this mount even more versatile.

Say goodbye to the easy-scratched plastic panel phone mount for car, vicseed car phone holder mount adds a upgraded high density & resilience silicone to fully protect your phone from wear and tear. Ensure that your phone leaves zero scratches on any roadway. The latest enhanced VICSEED cell phone holder car adopts a 3-layer nano gel sucker and has passed 1000+ suction tests, reaching military-grade effects! What’s most important is the suction cup can resist up from -4°F(-20 ° c) to 220 °F(90 ° c)! So the phone holder car can be stick securely on any extreme weather

This car phone mount comes with a strong suction cup and sturdy vent clips, which can be universally mounted to your car dashboard, vent or windshield. The hands-free cell phone holder adds quick release buttons on each side, so that you can quickly lock and release the phone by one-handed operation, allowing you to feel the ultimate convenience. This phone holder for car has a highly flexible ball-joint 360° and telescopic arm that extends from 4.84″ – 6.93″, your phone can be rotated easily to landscape and portraits as well as anywhere in between and the phone mount does not take up space and does not block the line of sight, you can enjoy a more convenient and safe driving

