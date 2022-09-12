Smartphone Accessories: Suction Windshield/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount $21, more

Vicseed US Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Suction Windshield and Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $33, this 36% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to mount either to your windshield via a suction cup or an air vent through the included clip, this smartphone holder is perfect for your upcoming fall road trip. It’ll hold just about any size smartphone and VICSEED is using a 3-layer nano gel sucker that “has passed 1,000+ suction tests” and is rated to resist temperatures from -4- to 220-degrees. The holder not only supports most phones like we’ve already stated, but also is large enough to even work with things like OtterBox and battery cases installed on your device, making this mount even more versatile.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $90 for new iPhone 14 owners
- Anker Dual 40W USB-C Car Charger: $20 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Amazon clears out official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases starting at $36 (Reg. $59)
- UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-port USB-C Wall Charger: $68 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- Save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm as retailers clear out stock at $300
- Wyze Bluetooth Headphones: $65.50 (Reg. $81) | Amazon
- Bring home PNY’s 32GB Elite Class 10 microSD card for just $6 Prime shipped today (25% off)
- MOMAX 5,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Qi Battery Bank: $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code UDVTZOQO
- Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 speaker falls to 2022 low at $165 (Reg. $220)
iPhone 14 Cases:
- elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection is now live at up to 10% off with deals from $11.50
- Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals on new iPhone 14 cases from $20
- Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off
- SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases with machined metal threading now 10% off
- Casely’s iPhone 14 cases with wild patterns and colors now 30% off exclusively for 9to5 readers
- Journey’s new full-grain ECCO leather iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons now 20% off
- New PlantCore MagSafe iPhone 14 PopCase from PopSockets with slide grip
- OtterBox refreshes iPhone 14 case lineup with new collection of rugged MagSafe covers
- Bellroy iPhone 14 cases arrive with modular mix and match wallets, compostable bamboo, more
- Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canvas iPhone 14 cases have arrived
- Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% plant-based options, and more
- Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14 series
- ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 cases from just $12.50 (10% off)
- Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets
- MUJJO unveils new Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases with optional wallet pockets
- CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 series case collection with rugged, colorful builds
- Alto’s custom laser-carved burl wood case designs for iPhone 14 with exclusive launch deal
- Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Apple’s official MagSafe chargers gets in on iPhone 14 pre-order action with drop to $30
- Amazon Basics 20W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- New all-time low drops Sony’s latest XM5 ANC refurb headphones down to $253 (Orig. $398)
- UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charger: $14.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Endurance 128GB microSDXC rated for 140K hours of video now $16 (Matching low)
- ESR Galaxy S22 Ultra Kickstand Case: $18 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Apple’s OG Leather MagSafe Wallet drops to $30 for iPhone 14 pre-order day (Reg. $59)
- TOZO iPhone 14/13 3-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protectors: $5 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- JOBY PodZilla kit with GripTight 360 smartphone mount at new low of $20.50 (Reg. $50)
Say goodbye to the easy-scratched plastic panel phone mount for car, vicseed car phone holder mount adds a upgraded high density & resilience silicone to fully protect your phone from wear and tear. Ensure that your phone leaves zero scratches on any roadway. The latest enhanced VICSEED cell phone holder car adopts a 3-layer nano gel sucker and has passed 1000+ suction tests, reaching military-grade effects! What’s most important is the suction cup can resist up from -4°F(-20 ° c) to 220 °F(90 ° c)! So the phone holder car can be stick securely on any extreme weather
This car phone mount comes with a strong suction cup and sturdy vent clips, which can be universally mounted to your car dashboard, vent or windshield. The hands-free cell phone holder adds quick release buttons on each side, so that you can quickly lock and release the phone by one-handed operation, allowing you to feel the ultimate convenience. This phone holder for car has a highly flexible ball-joint 360° and telescopic arm that extends from 4.84″ – 6.93″, your phone can be rotated easily to landscape and portraits as well as anywhere in between and the phone mount does not take up space and does not block the line of sight, you can enjoy a more convenient and safe driving
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!