HyperX’s Xbox-style multi-platform cloud controller returns to Amazon low at $42.50

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Clutch Wireless Cloud Gaming and Mobile Controller for $42.50 shipped. This hit Amazon for the first time back in April at $50 and has only gone on sale once before today. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the brand’s latest Xbox-style cloud controller. Compatible with PC and cloud platforms, it also comes with the mobile phone clip to get your on-the-go Android gaming screen at the right angle. Textured grips, Bluetooth, and the optional included 2.4gHz USB receiver round out the features alongside the built-in 600mAh battery that delivers up to 19 hours of gameplay. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal beats out the last price drop we saw on Amazon’s Luna cloud controller (and that one doesn’t come with the gaming clip) – even the renewed listing is sitting at $45. But you could make use of the wireless Xbox controller you already own in combination with something like the $15 PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip to achieve similar results for less than today’s lead deal.

We have seen our fair share of new controller releases as of late across just about all platforms, some of which we have had a chance to go hands-on with, and you can browse through some of them below:

HyperX Clutch Wireless Cloud Controller:

More control over mobile gaming: Get better controls for your mobile gaming, and don’t slip up in the Clutch! You won’t have to worry about imprecise touchscreens letting you down with the Clutch’s precise input.

Comfortable ergonomic design: Play comfortably for longer with comfortable, textured grips. Take control with both hands and reduce the pain from “phone wrist” and “phone finger”.

Multi-platform for cloud gaming: Connect wirelessly to Android devices using Bluetooth, so you can play games on your tablet. Connect to your PC wirelessly (2.4GHz) via the included USB receiver, or play wired with the USB-C to USB-A cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!