Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed titles from $10, Mirage pre-order with $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. After this weekend’s exciting Ubisoft Forward presentation where we got our first look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as new titles taking the series to Japan and China, Nintendo has launched a wide-ranging eShop sale to get you caught up on the franchise. The latest eShop Ubisoft sale features solid price drops on a range of older Assassin’s Creed titles including the Rebel’s Collection at $14.79. This one features, what is for many, the best game in the series with Black Flag as well as the Switch version of AC Rogue and all of the single-player DLC packs down from the regular $40 price tag. However you’ll also find Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection at 50% off for $19.99 and Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered at $9.99, down from the regular $40. You can browse through the rest of the Ubisoft eShop sale right here and head below for pre-order deals on Assassin’s Creed Mirage alongside the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
***Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Splatoon 3 $58 (Reg. $60)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PS4 $20 (Reg. $38+)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Atari 50: Steelbook Edition pre-order $50
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hades PSN $17 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $29 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $2
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Strange Brigade: Deluxe Edition from $4 (Reg. up to $80)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox $75 (Reg. $100)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle $35 (Reg. $70)
- Or Ultimate Edition for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Metro Exodus Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Digital Game sale from $7.50 or less
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!