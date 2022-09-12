Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed titles from $10, Mirage pre-order with $10 GC, more

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $10
Assassin's Creed 4- Black Flag-sale

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. After this weekend’s exciting Ubisoft Forward presentation where we got our first look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as new titles taking the series to Japan and China, Nintendo has launched a wide-ranging eShop sale to get you caught up on the franchise. The latest eShop Ubisoft sale features solid price drops on a range of older Assassin’s Creed titles including the Rebel’s Collection at $14.79. This one features, what is for many, the best game in the series with Black Flag as well as the Switch version of AC Rogue and all of the single-player DLC packs down from the regular $40 price tag.  However you’ll also find Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection at 50% off for $19.99 and Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered at $9.99, down from the regular $40. You can browse through the rest of the Ubisoft eShop sale right here and head below for pre-order deals on Assassin’s Creed Mirage alongside the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

