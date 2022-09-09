FlexiSpot anniversary sale discounts motorized standing desks and converters from $130

FlexiSpot is now heading into the weekend by launching a new 6th anniversary Tech Day sale across a lineup of its popular standing desks and work from home accessories. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk at $499.99. Down from the usual $580 going rate, this is now delivering $80 in savings just in time for building out that dorm room workstation or home offices for the fall. Available in a selection of different finishes and materials, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If your workstation could use a different form-factor to elevate your setup, there are plenty of other ways to get in the standing desk game. Throughout the rest of the FlexiSpot sale, you’ll find a selection of other models, of which we’ve picked out a few highlights down below. 

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk features:

The E7 is built with thicker leg columns. Plus, the column gap is scientifically designed to be 0.05 mm, which is the optimal setting for the stages of columns to move just smoothly. The E7’s base structure uses solid carbon steel, which has reached automotive-material grade, for a durable and sturdy experience. The E7 always stays stable even when you top your stuff unevenly on the desk.

