Neatly stow your headphones on Lamicall’s magnetic hook mount at $8.50 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesLamicall
Reg. $13 $8.50
Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will be live for another 9 hours or until it sells out at the discounted price. Regularly $13 and more recently in the $10 and $11 range, today’s offer is up to 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a minimalist magnetic fold-out hanger hook to neatly stow your headphones (as well as lighter collections of cables and other gear). It adheres to “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” surfaces as well as being covered with a soft rubber pad to protect your cans and prevent slipping. Additional details below. 

If you’re looking for an affordable under-desk option, dive into the 6amLifestyle model we reviewed previously. But when it comes to something that goes for even less than today’s lead deal, the options are thin from trusted brands. You will find a series of options on Amazon for around $8 or so, but none that we have much experience with or from a brand we know as well as Lamicall. 

Then dive into some of the new releases and deals we are tracking in the headphone space below:

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Hook features:

The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Lamicall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Be heard with Pyle’s budget-focused portable mega...
ASUS launching its ExpertBook B3 detachable laptop back...
Rare discount drops Apple’s official iPad mini 6 ...
Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Requence,...
Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video...
Score 4TB of storage space with this $75 Amazon low on ...
Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw reaches 15 feet and doesn...
Razer’s Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Viper Ultimate Wir...
Load more...
Show More Comments