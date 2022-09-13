Neatly stow your headphones on Lamicall’s magnetic hook mount at $8.50 Prime shipped

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will be live for another 9 hours or until it sells out at the discounted price. Regularly $13 and more recently in the $10 and $11 range, today’s offer is up to 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a minimalist magnetic fold-out hanger hook to neatly stow your headphones (as well as lighter collections of cables and other gear). It adheres to “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” surfaces as well as being covered with a soft rubber pad to protect your cans and prevent slipping. Additional details below.

If you’re looking for an affordable under-desk option, dive into the 6amLifestyle model we reviewed previously. But when it comes to something that goes for even less than today’s lead deal, the options are thin from trusted brands. You will find a series of options on Amazon for around $8 or so, but none that we have much experience with or from a brand we know as well as Lamicall.

Then dive into some of the new releases and deals we are tracking in the headphone space below:

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Hook features:

The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

