Ringke’s already affordable iPhone 14 cases just dropped 35% off with deals from $8.50

Ringke iPhone 14 case deals

Ringke’s already affordable new iPhone 14 cases are now even less expensive. And they have already landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases as a solid option for folks looking to get an Apple handset covered for under $20 or just for something to hold you over until your ideal case pops up. AirLand (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now serving up 35% on-page coupons to bring some of the models for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max to new all-time lows. Head below for more details on each of the Ringke iPhone 14 cases that are now on sale from $8.50

Ringke iPhone 14 cases up to 35% off

Ringke Fusion Minimalist from $9 (Reg. $14)

iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Durable hybrid case made of polycarbonate transparent back panel and TPU bumper frames ensures secure protection
  • Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side of the device allow for the usage of accessories such as hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms 
  • Supports wireless charging and screen protector compatibility

Ringke Fusion $10.50 (Reg. $16)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro

  • Keep off fingerprints! Secure your phone in a minimalist clear case with a matte coating
  • Hybrid case with a durable polycarbonate matte-finish back panel and TPU bumper frames ensures secure protection
  • Fingerprint-resistant and smudge-proof non-glossy frosted coating feels velvety soft and is easy to hold

Ringke Fusion-X Military from $11 (Reg. $17)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Unique X-concept designed hybrid case with high-level protection and performance for daily use
  • Tailor-made to fit the device with covered buttons, precise cut-outs, and easy access to all ports and functions
  • Made of polycarbonate back panel and flexible TPU frames for solid protection against drops and scratches
  • Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side of the device allow for the usage of accessories such as hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms (

Ringke Air from $8.50 (Reg. $13)

iPhone 14 and Pro Max

  • The Ringke Air is designed to preserve the natural design of your phone for a slim, lightweight no-case feel
  • Soft texture that boosts grip-ability with a subtle micro-dot pattern to prevent watermarks
  • Made of crystal clear TPU that effectively protects against shock and scratches from daily use

And here are some more of the new iPhone 14 cases that are now on sale:

