Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals on new iPhone 14 cases from $20

After seeing the new Spigen collection alongside some solid price drops yesterday, it’s now time for the new CYRILL iPhone 14 cases. For those unfamiliar here, think Spigen-level of quality and price range (CYRILL is Spigen’s sister brand) with different designs, particularly pretty floral treatments, and a nice approach to minimalism with a touch of interest. The entire collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max is now live on Amazon and we are also tracking some solid on-page coupons for select models highlighted down below.

CYRILL iPhone 14 cases from $20

As we mentioned above, CYRILL lands in that affordable $20 to $30 range on most models with a build quality that shoots above its pay grade. Many of its cases deliver microfiber interior lining to cushion your new handset as well as subtle branding, much like the Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case we went hands-on with last year.

Ranging from the floral Cecile models to the more minimalist Kajuk variant with the subtle golden “C” branding to its clear MagSafe covers and the shoulder strap-equipped Charm, the CYRILL iPhone 14 cases are worth a look for anyone looking to score a quality case for under $30.

On top of that, many of them are now carrying 7 to 12% on-page coupons via the official Amazon storefront to drop the prices even lower. One of which also happens to be among our favorite in the lineup, the UltraColor Mag. Regularly $25 for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max, it is now down at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the on-page coupons. All of the usuals are in place here, including the aforementioned microfiber lining, raised lips to protect the screen and camera array as well as slightly debossed and incredibly subtle branding. Those features join full MagSafe compatibility as well glossy side plates and buttons alongside an accent color surrounding the camera rig.

Here are some quick links to the CYRILL iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max collection pages where you’ll find deals on select models starting from $20 Prime shipped. Just be sure to watch out for the on-page coupons.

Then go dive into the Spigen iPhone 14 collection that is now starting from $14 with on-page coupons before you check out some of the more premium brands below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!