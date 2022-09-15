Android app deals of the day: Streets of Rage 4, A Good Snowman, Galaxy Trader, more

Streets of Rage 4

Your Thursday edition of the best Android app deals is now live and ready to go down below. Just be sure to scope out the price drop we are tracking on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as ongoing discounts on its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for the apps, headliner deals include beat em’ up Streets of Rage 4, Galaxy Trader, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Incognito Browser Pro, A Good Snowman, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the new flagship Samsung flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra at $184 off the going rate. Just be sure to check out the first deals on SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

