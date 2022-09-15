Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Battery $15 (50% off), more

i-Wok US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Baseus 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery for $14.99 with the code TH6VK5LM at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this is an impressive 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a similar battery. This portable battery is perfect for keeping in your purse or backpack as it delivers 20W USB-C PD charging as well as 22.5W QuickCharge over USB-A, making it a solid choice for powering a multitude of devices. In total, there’s a single USB-C and two USB-A outputs to charge your gear.

Compared to the old portable phone charger, it’s 50% smaller, 1.4 cm thickness make it easy to put in your pocket. This 22.5w power bank is with the latest PD3.0 and QC4+ fast charging technology. It can charge iPhone 12 from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, which is 3X faster than 1A charger. Just put it in your pocket and you can power all your devices continuously.

This 10000mAh portable charger is certainly a powerful helper in times of power outages. It can provide 2.1 charges for iPhone 12, 1.7 charges for Samsung S20, 4 charges for iPhone 8, and over 12 charges for airpods. Unlike plastic power bank, this metal power bank has undergone a rigorous 1,300+ tests in our labs to adapt to the complex environment during travel. The metal design not only looks great, but it also helps dissipate heat during the charging.

