Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Battery $15 (50% off), more

i-Wok US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Baseus 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery for $14.99 with the code TH6VK5LM at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this is an impressive 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a similar battery. This portable battery is perfect for keeping in your purse or backpack as it delivers 20W USB-C PD charging as well as 22.5W QuickCharge over USB-A, making it a solid choice for powering a multitude of devices. In total, there’s a single USB-C and two USB-A outputs to charge your gear.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s just-released Slim MagSafe Power Bank goes on sale for first time at $40 (Save 20%)
- UGREEN 60W USB-C/A Triple Car Charger: $28.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- SUPCASE ultra-protective and clear iPhone 14 cases now starting from $12 (Reg. up to $29)
- Case-Mate 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $30.50 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more starting at $150 (Save $50)
- Arae 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Tempered Glass: $4.50 (Reg. $6) | Amazon
- Twelve South takes $20 off HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 14 launch at $80
- Mkeke iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case: $15.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Prime member exclusive
iPhone 14 Cases:
- elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection is now live at up to 10% off with deals from $11.50
- Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals on new iPhone 14 cases from $20
- Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off
- SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases with machined metal threading now 10% off
- Casely’s iPhone 14 cases with wild patterns and colors now 30% off exclusively for 9to5 readers
- Journey’s new full-grain ECCO leather iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons now 20% off
- New PlantCore MagSafe iPhone 14 PopCase from PopSockets with slide grip
- OtterBox refreshes iPhone 14 case lineup with new collection of rugged MagSafe covers
- Bellroy iPhone 14 cases arrive with modular mix and match wallets, compostable bamboo, more
- Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canvas iPhone 14 cases have arrived
- Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% plant-based options, and more
- Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14 series
- ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 cases from just $12.50 (10% off)
- Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets
- MUJJO unveils new Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases with optional wallet pockets
- CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 series case collection with rugged, colorful builds
- Alto’s custom laser-carved burl wood case designs for iPhone 14 with exclusive launch deal
- Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off
Deals still live from yesterday:
- New Pelican iPhone 14 cases bring up to 21-foot drop protection, more at 20% off from $24
- 2-pack Anker Magnetic Cable Holders: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Beats Flex earbuds with Apple’s W1 chip and workout-ready design fall to $35 low (Reg. $70)
- LISEN 7.5W 2-in-1 MagSafe/AirPods Charger: $19 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Dual Go USB-C/A Flash Drive hits Amazon low at $25, more from $6
- UGREEN 100W Braided-nylon USB-C Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Amazon now offers 30% off Anker ANC headphones for today only, deals from $52.50
- TAURI iPhone 14 Plus Case: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Compared to the old portable phone charger, it’s 50% smaller, 1.4 cm thickness make it easy to put in your pocket. This 22.5w power bank is with the latest PD3.0 and QC4+ fast charging technology. It can charge iPhone 12 from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, which is 3X faster than 1A charger. Just put it in your pocket and you can power all your devices continuously.
This 10000mAh portable charger is certainly a powerful helper in times of power outages. It can provide 2.1 charges for iPhone 12, 1.7 charges for Samsung S20, 4 charges for iPhone 8, and over 12 charges for airpods. Unlike plastic power bank, this metal power bank has undergone a rigorous 1,300+ tests in our labs to adapt to the complex environment during travel. The metal design not only looks great, but it also helps dissipate heat during the charging.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!