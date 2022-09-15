LEGO’s new Star Wars AT-TE walker sees first discount to $120 with Commander Cody minifig

LEGO’s just-released AT-TE walker has been hard to find on shelves for Star Wars fans since finally launching late last month, and now the very first discount is here. Courtesy of our friends over at Zavvi, the new LEGO Clone Wars set is down to $119.99 shipped when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $140 price tag you’d normally pay, the very first chance to save, and one of the first times that the set has come back in stock since immediately selling out. Our launch coverage offers some extra insight, though we’ll break down all of the details of the new set down below.

LEGO AT-TE sees first discount

First revealed back at LEGO CON 2022 over the summer, the company then went on to delay the year’s most anticipated set. It was originally supposed to be arriving on August 1, and then finally hit the shelves about a month ago. Joining the rest of the Star Wars summer 2022 lineup, the new AT-TE stacks up 1,082 pieces while measuring over 17 inches long.

Though the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

Yesterday, we also were able to report on the part counts for ten upcoming 2023 LEGO Star Wars sets. After our initial report last month, this new information gives builders a better idea of what to expect from the latest from the theme when kits begin dropping in January 1.

LEGO AT-TE Walker features:

Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE Walker (75337). A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans aged 9 and up, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.

