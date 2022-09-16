Add a mini ESR metal kickstand to just about any smartphone case from $9.50 today at Amazon

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering the brand’s Boost Phone Kickstand from $9.35 in black or $9.99 in light or dark blue and silver. Free shipping is available or Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to to $14 directly from ESR or more like $12 as of late at Amazon, this Lightning deal is the lowest we can find and it will only be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out on the various colorways. While it might not be a MagSafe add-on, this adhesive-based solution can add a handy little kickstand to just about any smooth surface smartphone case and can be positioned to stay out of the way of your wireless charging. It supports both horizontal and vertical orientations to stand your phone up anywhere you might need it to. More details below.

As of right now, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less from brands we have much experience with. You could take a look at this WUZMINR option on Amazon for just over $7 Prime shipped, but again, this isn’t a brand we know much about, making it hard to recommend over the ESR above.

Speaking of ESR, we also spotted a host of its new iPhone 14 cases on sale from $12.50 alongside a host of other options from $8 right here for launch day. But if it’s the MagSafe accessories you’re after, you’ll definitely want to check out this deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack as well as Anker’s just-released Slim model that is now seeing its very first price drop at $40.

ESR Boost Phone Kickstand features:

Stays Stable: strong adhesive easily attaches instantly and stays stable longer

Stand Your Way: watch videos horizontally or video chat vertically with adjustable angles up to 60°

Tough and Durable: made of corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy for rugged stability

Slim and Light: get the convenient functionality of a stand without the bulk

Wireless Charging Friendly: flexible positioning allows you to keep using wireless charging with your stand on

