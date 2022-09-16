iPhone 14 cases on sale for launch day from $8: MagSafe models, clear, exclusive offers, more

It’s time to take a look at some of the iPhone 14 case deals that are floating around for delivery day. With Apple’s latest handsets starting to land on doorsteps everywhere today (if you were one of the lucky ones during the pre-order bonanza anyway), we thought it might be a good idea to take a look at some of the iPhone 14 case deals that went and are still live today. Apple’s smartphones aren’t exactly the most affordable, so it’s always a good thing when we can save some cash on accessories, and we here at 9to5Toys are looking to make sure you do. Head below for a rundown of all of the best iPhone 14 case deals, exclusive promotion codes we have cooked up this year, and more.

Update 9/16/2022: We have also now rounded up the best MagSafe chargers for your new iPhone 14 right here.

iPhone 14 case deals

While some of the premier brands like Twelve South, Nomad, and OtterBox, aren’t going to be offering discounts quite yet, there are some solid case makers out there dishing up notable price drops already. Whether you’re just looking for something more affordable to protect your iPhone 14 from scratches in the early days, some inexpensive options you can flip out on the regular to match your outfits, or something to tie you over until your ideal case sees some kind of discount, you’ll find all of the notable iPhone 14 case deals waiting down below.

Spigen

Spigen is one of the most popular accessory makers in its price range among 9to5 readers. After having a chance to go hands-on with its gear for years now, the brand has always hit above its pay grade for me, and its new iPhone 14 cases are almost certainly no exception. Prices have now dropped even lower alongside bonus on-page coupons via its official Amazon storefront since we first posted the new collection.

The Spigen iPhone 14 case deals are now starting from just over $13 Prime shipped, and you can get a full breakdown of each model right here.

Exclusive 9to5 iPhone 14 case deals

We have also scooped up some exclusive promo codes for various brands just for 9to5 readers on select brands that don’t tend to go on sale as often. One highlight here, and a personal favorite of mine, is the SANDMARC leather and industrial polymer cases. These were a surprise hit last year for me, not the least of which because of the gorgeous gunmetal aluminum machined threading around the camera array, and we have a nice 10% discount code live on its new iPhone 14 models.

Those options are also joined by the wild patterns and colorways from Casely, the sustainable wood models with custom laser engravings from Alto and more:

Pad & Quill leather wallets

Another brand we feature regularly around here is Pad & Quill. The brand makes handcrafted leather and wood accessories for Apple gear, and its new leather iPhone 14 wallet cases are now up to 28% off with deals from $72.

Get a complete breakdown of the new lineup along with the promo code in our launch coverage right here.

Even more iPhone 14 case deals

You’ll also find a host of more affordable brands that are now dishing up solid on-page Amazon coupons listed below, many of which have already landed in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest and greatest accessories to support your new iPhone 14.

