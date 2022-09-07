ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 cases from just $12.50 (10% off)

ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers and its new affordable iPhone 14 cases have arrived. Headlined by the new MagSafe-ready HaloLock models and the Krystec clear case, we are now seeing options starting from just $12.50 Prime shipped alongside even more directly on its official website. Head below for a closer look at the ESR’s new affordable iPhone 14 cases and how to get the best deals.

ESR debuts new affordable iPhone 14 cases

First let’s take a look at the latest model iPhone 14 Krystec clear case that starts at $30 direct and goes for under $15 Prime shipped via its official Amazon storefront. Described as its “clearest case” yet, it also includes “built-in magnets align perfectly with your iPhone to create a secure magnetic attachment, for faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging.”

Next is the Classic Kickstand case that holds up your new device with a novel fold out stand that pops out of the camera array frame (seen above):

Adjust your stand between 0 and 85° to find the perfect angle for catching up on your favorite shows whenever and wherever. Robust and durable zinc-alloy construction ensures stand stays looking like new while hinge is lab tested to retain its strength after more than 3,000 uses. Tough acrylic back resists scratches and never yellows to ensure that your case stays looking new and shows off the true style off your iPhone for longer.

The final standout model from ESR’s affordable iPhone 14 cases is the Air Armor with HaloLock. The MagSafe-friendly cases are designed “specifically for iPhone 14 series to ensure fast and easy wireless charging with MagSafe and HaloLock wireless chargers” alongside a 1,500g holding force.

You can browse through all of the new ESR affordable iPhone 14 cases on its official site, but as we mentioned above, you’ll want to scope out the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max listings via its official Amazon storefront where not only are the prices even lower, but they also include on-page coupons in some cases as well.

