Designed in Paris silicone iPhone 14 cases with 2 screen/lens protectors now down at $13.50

If you’re looking for some serious value when it comes to safeguarding your iPhone 14 or just something to keep it nice and shiny until you find your ideal case, we have a deal you’ll want to take a look at. KJ Elec (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Cordking iPhone 14 Silicone Case with a pair of screen and lens protectors included in the package from $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This deal is available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max with varying levels of color options across each model. They might not be the one of the more popular options out there, but the 13 series covers faired quite well among Amazon customers and the price is hard to beat with the bonus screen and lens protection. More details below.

Another affordable iPhone 14 case option comes by way of Ringke. The budget-friendly brand has now released its latest iPhone 14 collection with a range of different models and designs with on-page coupons via Amazon that has pricing starting from just $9. While you won’t get the included screen protection here, Ringke is another notable way to keep your new handset safe from scratches without breaking the bank.

But for something more high-end and substantial, you’ll want to scope out the custom DODOcase options as well as the brand new Twelve South BookBook that just went up for pre-order this morning. Twelve South’s iPhone cases, much like the rest of its accessories, are some of our favorite on the market and its BookBook delivers a sort of 2-in-1 approach with a folio-style wallet cover and a removable inner case for MagSafe action as well as a more lightweight grab and go cover. Get a closer look right here.

Cordking iPhone 14 Silicone Case features:

for iPhone 14 with 2 Screen Protectors and 2 Camera Lens Protectors, Provide Multiple Color Choices. Support Wireless Charging…1.2mm Raised Lips to for iPhone 14 Screen and Camera, Soft Microfiber Lining Inside Will Not Scratch Your iPhone Like Other Cases…Unique Premium Silicone Material Offering Sleek but Not Slippery Grip…Offers Lifetime Replacement for Your iPhone 14 Silicone Case. You are always the First for us.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!