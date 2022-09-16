Design your very own bespoke leather iPhone 14 book-style DODOcase, plus more from $35

The new DODOcase custom iPhone 14 cases are now live with the latest iterations of its mainstay models on the way. There are a few premium brands we have featured around here over the last several years for a reason, and DODOcase is one of them. Joining the likes of Pad & Quill, Twelve South, and Nomad, among others, DODOcase delivers high-quality premium covers to wrap your precious iPhone 14 in a case worthy of Apple’s latest tech. Alongside all-leather models, custom monograms, suede-like material, and its svelte pouch wallets, the brand’s online customizer is now live, so you can design your own book-style case as well, right down to the last detail. Head below for a closer look at the brand’s latest and the custom iPhone 14 cases.

DODOcase custom iPhone 14 cases

DODOcase will shortly land in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, as it does every year, now that its new lineup is ready to go. The brand was made famous when its gear was spotted atop the desk in the oval office during the Obama administration and has remained on our radar ever since. While we just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s high-end Noblessa Italian leather iPad sheath, it’s now time to take a closer look at its custom iPhone 14 cases.

Alongside its wallet pouch, card case, and others that are starting to come available for Apple’s latest handsets, its the online custom iPhone 14 cases that deliver a ton of personalized creativity to your new Apple EDC device. Starting from $64.95, the DODOcase online iPhone 14 customizer tool allows customers to dial in just about every detail (outside of the actual silhouette) to completely customize their book-style sheath.

It starts with a large selection of exterior case colorways, materials, and designs, from plaid and polka dot to giraffe patterns, watercolor treatments, and flat colorways. From there, you can select the color of the leather binding, whether or not to add some credit card slots, the interior case pattern/color, and what the elastic closure will look like. You can even add a gold foil monogram if you choose. It is among the most extensive online editors for custom iPhone 14 cases out there.

Beyond the custom jobs, you’ll find the brand’s wallet model, shockproof CARDcase, and all-leather Angle View model available for iPhone 14 starting to go live from $35 right here.

Then dive into more of our favorite new iPhone 14 case collections below:

More on the DODOcase iPhone 14 cases:

Our Scholars Collection uses bonded leather. There is also the option to add bonded leather to your customized “build-a-DODO” case. Design Your Custom iPhone 14 Case…A blank canvas is waiting for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!