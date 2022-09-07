Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14 series

Nomad has long been one of our favorite cases makers around the parts of 9to5, and now the company is bringing all of its iconic leather stylings to the new iPhone 14 series. Arriving in four different models, there is a whole new lineup of covers including standard leather offerings, wallet cases, and all-new rugged styles.

Nomad iPhone 14 case collection now available

Nomad is most known for its leather stylings, and so that is exactly where we are going to start with the new iPhone 14 series cases. A personal favorite of mine is the Modern Leather Case, and the brand is carrying over the premium build to Apple’s latest. This time around, not all too much has changed – something you’ll find with the rest of the lineup – with Nomad opting to apply the, “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” mindset. And I see no need!

As per usual here, the Modern Leather Case comes decked out in a Horween build that is said to develop a healthy patina over time, though you also have the option of choosing Nomad’s new in-house leather for a more affordable package. There’s 10-foot drop protection, as well as MagSafe charging and dual lanyard attachment points. Each of the cases come in one of four different colors including Black, Brown, and Natural, but also now a new English Tan version of the brand’s usual Horween leather construction.

Each one of them sells for $49.95 or more, and we’ve broken down the listings below. You can also learn more in our review of the iPhone 13 series models from last year.

Modern Leather Folio joins Nomad’s iPhone 14 lineup

Next up is the Modern Leather Folio, which carries over the leather build to a wallet-style case. This one only comes in one of two colors as well as the same choice between the Horween and standard leather materials. New this time around as a little strap that helps fold the folio design closed to complement the magnets, with much of the same 10-foot drop protection of MagSafe as the standard leather case. Its wallet cover can hold three cards with room for some cash, as well.

Pricing starts at $59.95 for the standard leather design, while the Horween build steps up to $79.95. We’ve also previously reviewed the iPhone 13 model, which should give you a better idea of what to expect.

Sport case offers a unique take on iPhone 14 covers

The new iPhone 14 series cases from Nomad are also getting in on the non-leather designs, with the brand’s more recent Sport Case debuting today. Taking on a more premium plastic design, there are four different colors to choose from including Black, Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue. I found these to be some of the high-end offerings on the market for those who want a little extra protection when I reviewed the iPhone 13 version last fall. Pricing is set at $39.95 across the board:

Nomad launches entirely new rugged case for iPhone 14 series

Last up, Nomad is launching an entirely new case for the iPhone 14 series with its new Rugged Cover. This one clocks in at $49.95 and offers a lightweight build that steps up the drop protection compared to the standard Sport case. It is comprised of a polycarbonate frame with PET backplate and TPU bumpers, all of which provides 15-foot drop protection. There’s also MagSafe support, and two different clors of Black and Ash Green.

