Android app deals of the day: The Game of Life 1 and 2, CELL 13, Notas U Pro Planners, more

Today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Joining this morning’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, we are also now seeing one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+. But for now it’s all about the apps including headliner deals on titles like The Game of Life 1 and 2, CELL 13, Notas U Pro Planners, Teach Your Monster to Read, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined a $200 price drop on Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+, the second-best price we have tracked yet. Moving over to the audio category, we are also now tracking a solid deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC down at $106.50. Just be sure to scope out today’s Gold Box Anker deals with gear starting from $17 as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Customize your peg, hop in your eco-car and race your friends and family through The Game of Life 2! It’s a contemporary sequel to the family favourite, The Game of Life. With 1000 ways to live and new ways to win, what will you choose? Collect points for wealth, happiness and knowledge, become a Pop Star with 5 dogs and a private pool, or a Brain Surgeon with multiple degrees and 3 kids! Live 1000 lives in the official sequel to the classic board game, The Game of Life! Will you be a Video Blogger or a Robotics Engineer? Play now!

