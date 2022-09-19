Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Wall Charger $8.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Wall Charger for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $13, today’s deal beats our last $11 mention for a 20W adapter and marks one of the better prices that we’ve seen this year. Designed to charge your gear with ease, this adapter provides enough power to run MagSafe at 15W making it the perfect option for iPhone 14 owners. It’s also small enough to keep in a purse or backpack easily so you can recharge a phone, tablet, or laptop any time.
Charge your iPhone 13 up to 60% in just 30 mins. This USB C charger is 3X faster than the original 5W iPhone charger. Charge all sorts of devices with the charging brick that supports most fast-charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS, BC1.2, etc., and works perfectly for phones that need 20W of power or less. Protect your devices with our Dynamic Temperature Sensor, which actively monitors the temperature, and an intelligent PMW chip that adjusts power output. Charge safely overnight with a fireproof shell & efficient heat dissipation.
Take this adapter wherever you need it. The ultra-thin design and lightweight structure ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Ideal for fast charging at home, in the office, or on the go.
