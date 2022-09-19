LEGO’s new 608-piece Orchid set sees first price cut to $42, plus other brick-built plants

After seeing the first discount go live on the new Succulents set, Amazon is now marking down another all-new addition to the LEGO Botanical Garden Collection. Dropping to $41.99 shipped, the new LEGO Orchid set launched back in April with a $50 price tag and has sold for as much since. Now on sale for one of the very first times, we saw it dip to $47 earlier in the month before today’s $8 discount to the all-time low. Stacking up to 608 pieces, the new LEGO Orchid joins the rest of the plant-themed creations that add some unique decor to your space. This one stands over 15 inches tall and uses some unique parts in order to pull off the expected white and pink look of Orchids. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

While not quite as rare of discounts as the lead deal, you can also save on three other LEGO Botanical Garden sets right now. Also courtesy of Amazon, there are a few more ways you can assemble some brick-built greenery into your space without paying full price.

Also on sale still, Star Wars fans are in luck as last week saw the very first chance to save on the new LEGO AT-TE walker go live. Now including a Commander Cody minifig for the very first time, the just-released creation has dropped down to a $120 all-time low courtesy of Zavvi.

LEGO Orchid features:

Enjoy a mindful building project and create a beautiful plant display for your home with this LEGO Orchid (10311) model building project for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the white and pink flowers and the vase. Inspired by a real orchid, the model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Build the blue fluted vase and fill it with the brown LEGO elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in.

