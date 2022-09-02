LEGO’s 771-piece Succulents set assembles nine different cacti with first discount to $45

Earlier this year, the LEGO Group launched a new collection of sets in its Botanical Garden theme, and today we’re seeing the first discount on the most eye-catching of the batch. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the LEGO Succulents set for $44.99 shipped. This is the very first discount we’ve seen at $5 off and marks a rare chance to save on a recently-released set. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

While not quite as rare of discounts as the lead deal, you can also save on three other LEGO Botanical Garden sets right now. Also courtesy of Amazon, there are a few more ways you can assemble some brick-built greenery into your space without paying full price.

Then make sure to check out all of the new kits that dropped for the start of the month yesterday. September 1 arrived with a smaller assortment of new sets than we’re used to, but doubled down on the quality with the eye-catching new LEGO Ideas Lighthouse. Our buyers guide breaks down what to expect this time around and highlights which kits are worth your time and which ones aren’t.

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

