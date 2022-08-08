Pro iPhone filmmaking for less with exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s Cinema Slider dolly

Today we are taking a look at the new SANDMARC Cinema Slider – a sort of portable metal dolly system for iPhoneographers. The new Cinema Slider might not be for your average iPhone photographer, but as filmmaking and content creation using the handsets millions of folks are already carrying around continues to grow in popularity, SANDMARC’s lineup of lenses attachments, tripod gear, and now, the new Cinema Slider help to deliver pro-grade visual effects without entirely breaking the bank. Now available for purchase directly from SANDMARC, you can get a closer look, more details, and a 9to5Toys-exclusive discount down below.

SANDMARC Cinema Slider iPhone Dolly

The SANDMARC Cinema Slider is essentially a small, sort of portable dolly system you can mount your iPhone on. It helps filmmakers create smooth transitions as well as delivering stable and consistent planar movement that might be shaky or even impossible to capture otherwise. Mounted to a tripod or not, users can smoothly slide the phone mount horizontally, vertically or even on diagonal planes to achieve shots they would otherwise not be able to (or at least struggle to capture in an entirely smooth fashion).

The Cinema Slider was crafted to help creators & filmmakers create movements seamesly within their footage. It also helps provide stability & consistency when filming moving subjects.

Much like its Pro Edition iPhone Tripod we went hands-on with previously, the Cinema Slider is made of what SANDMARC refers to as industrial aluminum and carbon fiber. If the build quality is anything like the aforementioned (and compatible) tripod solution, you can expect a particularly robust and high-quality construction here.

It works alongside all of SANDMARC’s growing ecosystem of iPhone filmmaking gear, including its lense attachments, lighting, tripods, and more, but it can also rest on a variety of surfaces without the use of a stand by way of its adjustable feet or legs. It is, due to the brand’s versatile mount, compatible with just about all iPhone models going right back to the series 5.

Grab your iPhone Mount, rotate it in the slider to lock it in. Place your iPhone securly in the iPhone mount. Turn the knobs to start moving the slider & lock it in on the desired location.

The new SANDMARC Cinema Slider iPhone dolly is available for purchase now at $169.99 shipped. However, using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will knock your total down to $153 with free delivery.

