Turtle Beach’s PlayStation Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset falls to new low of $70

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation down at $69.95 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. The Xbox model is also down at this price which marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset comes with up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge which is backed up by the glasses-friendly design. The Gen 2 microphone here is a flip-to-mute design with variable mic monitoring ensuring you don’t have to shout and are aware of your own volume. All of the controls you’d need are located on the earcups for quick and easy access. The PlayStation version will work with your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Xbox version will work with the original Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about this headset. Keep reading below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Stealth 600 Gen 2 above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a deal on Razer’s Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse as it drops back to the 2022 low price of $60. There are three interchangeable plates here which include two, seven, or 12 button configurations. You’ll find up to 19 programmable buttons all around depending on which plate you use and everything can be customized through Razer’s Synapse software.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is the successor to the best-selling Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset, dominates on PS5, PS4 & PS4 Pro, and features a new wireless mini-USB transmitter for a rock-solid connection. New for Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a larger flip-to-mute mic for refined chat clarity that integrates into the headset when muted, plus uniquely re-shaped, breathable ear cushions with ProSpecs technology provide glasses friendly comfort over long gaming sessions. Turtle Beach’s data-proven Superhuman Hearing gives players the ultimate audio advantage, driven through precision-tuned 50mm speakers for a deeply immersive, undistorted audio experience. Plus, Stealth 600 Gen 2 is also Sony 3D Audio ready for PS5.

