Android app deals of the day: Evoland, Titan Quest, 3D EARTH PRO, and more

Justin Kahn
Our collection of the day’s best deals on Android games and apps is live and waiting down below the fold. We are also tracking up to $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro  and Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat, but for now it’s all about the software. Today’s app deal lineup is headlined by titles like Evoland, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, Murders on Budapest, 3D EARTH PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Pixel 6 Pro with the Google Tensor chip at $250 off the going rate for the second-best price we have tracked thus far. Alongside its smartphone deal, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also now on sale at $189 shipped. Just be sure to scope out this Amazon low on Samsung’s 130MB/s 64GB EVO Plus microSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems and ever-improving graphics. From monochrome to full 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real-time boss fights, Evoland makes you live the evolution of adventure gaming – all with plenty of humor and nods to moments from classic games.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

