Android app deals of the day: Evoland, Titan Quest, 3D EARTH PRO, and more

Our collection of the day’s best deals on Android games and apps is live and waiting down below the fold. We are also tracking up to $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro and Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat, but for now it’s all about the software. Today’s app deal lineup is headlined by titles like Evoland, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, Murders on Budapest, 3D EARTH PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Pixel 6 Pro with the Google Tensor chip at $250 off the going rate for the second-best price we have tracked thus far. Alongside its smartphone deal, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also now on sale at $189 shipped. Just be sure to scope out this Amazon low on Samsung’s 130MB/s 64GB EVO Plus microSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Evoland:

As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems and ever-improving graphics. From monochrome to full 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real-time boss fights, Evoland makes you live the evolution of adventure gaming – all with plenty of humor and nods to moments from classic games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!