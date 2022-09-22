Finish Him! Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat hits one of the best prices yet at $199

Walmart is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade cabinet for $199 shipped. Regularly $315 or more, it goes for $450 with the riser at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $50 below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Featuring pre-loaded copies of Mortal Kombat 1 through 3 alongside a series of classic Midway arcade titles, this is a particularly affordable way to grace your game room with one of the Arcade1Up’s 3/4-scale cabinets. It boasts a a 17-inch color display, “real-feel” controls, the usual coinless operation, and marquee artwork that will take your gaming space to the next level. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

To further highlight how notable today’s lead deal is, even the much smaller Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Countercade sells for $230 at just about all retailers right now. Needless to say, jump on the deal above as soon as possible if you’re interested – these under $200 Walmart offer rarely last very long.

Then check out the new NFL Blitz model from ArcadeUp before you dive into our coverage of its latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet. This mode delivers light-up cabinet artwork, Wi-Fi connectivity, 2-player action, and a host of classic Marvel/Capcom titles (Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gem). It is now up for pre-order and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from it right here.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat cabinet features:

Evolving from its 1958 beginnings as an amusement game manufacturer, Midway produced some of the hottest arcade games of the ‘80s and ‘90s, that have since been adapted into film, television, and much more. Their monsters-wreaking-havoc title Rampage™ was a giant early hit, and then leaps in live action digitizing technology led to Mortal Kombat™, recognized as one of the most important titles in video game history. With its over the top darkly humorous gameplay and finishing moves, Mortal Kombat™ became an instant franchise with iconic characters and enduring catchphrases.

