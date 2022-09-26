Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Heroes of Flatlandia, Reminder Pro, more

Tormentum - Dark Sorrow Android

Monday afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now live down below. Joining today’s price drop on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, Heroes of Flatlandia, Argo’s Choice, Reminder Pro, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $666. That offer also joins Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon SoC down at a new low of $250. Then check out today’s price drops on SanDisk’s 4K-ready 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD, up to 30% off Casely Samsung Galaxy cases, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Tormentum – Dark Sorrow:

A nameless hero finds himself in a mystery place between fantasy and nightmare. He doesn’t remember his name nor where he comes from. Wandering through strange lands, he struggles to discover the truth about the world around him, as well as about himself. Can you escape from this dark world with plenty of devilish puzzles?

