SanDisk’s 4K-ready 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD hits Amazon low at $31, more from $24

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $30.99 shipped. Originally $75 and currently matched at Adorama, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The only price we can find for less is via third-party sellers on Newegg we don’t have much experience with listing it at $28. This model clocks in at up to 160MB/s with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) to deliver support for 4K UHD videos and more. The A2 rating is notable for loading apps on Android devices and the like while protection against the elements (temperature, water, shock, and x-rays) brings some peace of mind to the experience. Head below for more details.

Amazon also has the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter down at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is one is at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year for a more affordable 200+ GB solution, but it’s not quite as fast at up to 120MB/s.

However, we are also still tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on a few different Samsung models at the moment. Including the speedy PRO Plus options as well as the PRO Endurance variants for your camera systems, you can browse through those offers below:

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, shock Proof and x ray Proof

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!