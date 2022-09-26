Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charger $13.50 (Reg. $17+), more

Amazon is offering the TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charger for $13.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from an average rate of $17 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year there. This charger is perfect for your new iPhone 14 and utilizes Apple’s MagSafe technology. While it’ll only deliver 7.5W of power, that’s still more than enough to charge overnight or use at the desk. There’s a USB-C cable attached, which makes it universal and able to be used with a wide variety of charging adapters. The cord is also 6-feet long, which is twice as long as the 1-meter cable that comes attached to Apple’s official MagSafe charger.

This magnetic charging pad with a 6ft cable is compact in size, fast-charging, and can conveniently charge your device while in use. Our charging cable is ideal for iPhone 13, 12 Pro/Max/Mini and compatible with MagSafe cases. Designed specifically for the iPhone 12 series and newer, this iPhone magnetic charger is compatible with the iPhone iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. It magnetically snaps on with a simple click. This magnetic phone charger features a 6ft cable that is long enough for your convenience so you can keep using your device simultaneously while it charges. The reduced size and sleek design of this MagSafe charger makes it easy to store away or carry in your purse or backpack during your daily commute. It has strong magnetism that keeps in place on your device.

