Microsoft’s wireless Xbox gamepads hit some of the best Amazon prices of the year from $45

Just after seeing the debut of the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller – check out our unboxing video as well – Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the current-generation standard edition Microsoft gamepads. Starting from $44.99 shipped, you’ll find deals on the white, red, Electric Volt and black models live at Amazon right now. Regularly between $60 and $65, most colorways are now undercutting the $47.99 deal price we are tracking from Microsoft as well. You’re looking at the latest-generation official Xbox gamepads alongside a nice discount to land a spare one for couch co-op action or for your mobile cloud setup. Compatibility with Windows setups, up to 40-hour battery life, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, and the built-in 3.5mm headset jack are the main features here. Head below for more.

Your best bet for scoring an even more affordable solution would be to go with the officially licensed third-party wired models. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a notable example that starts at under $30 shipped and comes in a massive array of different colorways and designs.

You can get a complete breakdown of what the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller brings to your setup right here – it is now available for purchase starting from $130. Then check out Turtle Beach’s new REACT-R Xbox controller before you dive into our coverage of GoldenEye 007 making its way to Xbox Game Pass with “achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate.”

Xbox Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Use Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

