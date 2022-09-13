Beloved FPS GoldenEye 007 headed to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass, here are the details

Anyone who grew up or was playing games in the Nintendo 64 era will at least know about GoldenEye 007, but more likely will have spent a countless number of hours taking out rough polygonal bad guys (and friends via split screen multiplayer) in the iconic first person shooter. Gamers still hunt for secrets and speed run the absolute classic to this day, which makes this morning’s announcement of it landing on Nintendo’s Online service even more exciting. Not to mention that Rare, the original game’s developer, announced its inclusion on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. Head below for more details.

GoldenEye 007 on its way to Switch Online and Game Pass

Nintendo broadcasted its second major Direct Showcase livestream this morning with some exciting new announcements (Breath of the Wild 2 is now called The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom), not the least of which was that GoldenEye 007 is heading to the N64 Switch Online library.

The classic FPS game headlined the Switch Online portion of today’s livestream, which also showcased the inclusion of titles like Pokémon Stadium, Mario Party, Pilotwings 64, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 as early as this year.

As of right now, there are direct details on when the game will actually come available to Switch Online Expansion Pass members, but we do know it’s “coming soon.” Expect more details in the coming months.

See more 25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022

But that’s not the only new lease on life the iconic title is slated to receive. Some 25 years after the original release of the game, it will not only be landing on Nintendo’s online service, but also on Microsoft’s.

Rare Ltd. took to its official Twitter page this morning, around the same time the game appeared in today’s Nintendo Direct, to announce it would also be included with Xbox Game Pass. Rare said the game will be “faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles,” so this presumably means it will be a Game Pass Ultimate title, with achievements, 4K resolution, and a “smooth frame rate. All of those updates to the Game Pass version of GoldenEye 007 will also be available in “split-screen local multiplayer,” by the sounds of it. Check out the Xbox teaser trailer above.

GoldenEye 007 initially released in 1997 for Nintendo 64. Based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name, the game quickly captured the hearts and minds of gamers everywhere – I personally played this thing endlessly – with both a story-based campaign and death matches via split-screen multiplayer. The game has since sold more than eight million copies worldwide, is the third best-selling Nintendo 64 game of all-time, and is still played to this day.

