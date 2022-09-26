Spigen’s AirTag Card Wallet with elastic cash strap hits Amazon low at $30 (Reg. up to $50)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its AirTag Card Holder Wallet S in gunmetal or black at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $35 or more at Amazon, these wallets sell for $50 directly from Spigen. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked via Amazon on both colorways. Spigen positions this wallet as a slim, lightweight solution that can expand to accomodate up to 12 cards with an integrated nylon elastic cash strap. Alongside the RFID blocking tech, it also features “circular silicone pads inside to keep your money intact” as well as the dedicated housing for your Apple AirTag. More details below.

A more affordable way to neatly carry an AirTag in your existing wallet is with something like the TagVault from Elevation Lab. It sells for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers flexible hidden card-shaped holder for your Apple items tracker you can slide into your current wallet, among many other things.

Alongside Spigen’s popular Rugged Armor AirTag case and the previous-generation AirPods Pro cover with an Apple item tracker slot of its own, we have also seen a number of new releases from the brand since Apple’s Far Out event. Joining deals on its new iPhone 14 cases, you’ll find even more details and price drops on Spigen’s latest accessories below:

Spigen AirTag Card Holder Wallet S features:

RFID blocking protection that prevents even the most powerful RFID Chip Readers from scanning your card.

Integrated nylon elastic cash strap with circular silicone pads inside to keep your money intact.

Detachable PC Cover compatible with inserting your AirTags inside the wallet.

Holds up to 12 different cards without stretching, boasting the very slim and sturdy design.



