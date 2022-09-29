Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Despotism 3k, SPHAZE, and more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now live down below the fold. This afternoon’s Google Play discounts are joined by OnePlus 10T at $100 off as well as this deal on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and offers on Skagen’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches. But for now it’s about the apps headlined by titles like Despotism 3k, Door Kickers, Earth 3D – World Atlas, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by OnePlus 10T at $100 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked. Then check out the clearance deal live on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as Skagen’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches at the second-best price yet, these microSD cards from $11, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Door Kickers:

Door Kickers mixes old school, no-quarter action/strategy with modern ergonomic interfaces and puts you in command of a SWAT team during a tactical intervention. Analyze the situation, plan team routes, choose equipment and breach points, and coordinate multiple troopers to reach the hostage room before the bad guys get to press that trigger. Includes a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

