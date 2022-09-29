Skagen’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches return to second-best prices at $199 (Save $96)

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped in several styles. You’d more regularly pay $295 in any case, with today’s offer delivering a match of the second-best price at $96 off. This is the lowest we’ve seen since Prime Day and comes within $3 of that all-time low set back over the summer. Skagen’s latest suite of Gen 6 wearables arrives powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, delivering a Wear OS experience with improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capabilities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5E sells for $148 and will refresh your fitness-tracking timepiece for less. It may not run the latest chipset or software, but provides a lower-end price point for getting in on the smart wearable game. There’s a similar 1.2-inch display, but no always-on feature like the lead deal.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable from Apple would be a better idea, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. These launch day discounts are a bit more sizable than the entry-level models above, and arrive starting at $659. There aren’t as many styles available like on the Wear OS option above, but you will be walking away with a rare $40 in savings.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100+ chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

