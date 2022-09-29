PNY’s 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 A2 microSD returns to Amazon low at $17, more from $11

Amazon is now offering the PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and currently fetching as much at Walmart, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While at 100MB/s it might not be as fast as some of the latest model Samsung models, for example, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 256GB one of those at this price. The PRO Elite delivers Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance alongside A2 app loading action for Android devices, tablets, cameras, and much more. It also ships with the adapter to support the larger SD standard. Head below for additional microSD deals.

More microSD deals:

Another notable price drop we are tracking on some ultra-portable storage delivers the Kingston USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Max 512GB Flash Drive at one of its best prices ever. Coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low Prime Day offer, you can now land this 1,000MB/s keychain-ready solution for $70 shipped. It is among our favorite options in the product category with USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance and USB-C connectivity. Dive into our previous deal coverage for a deeper breakdown of what to expect.

PNY 256GB PRO Elite microSD features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

