Bellroy’s adjustable eco-tanned leather Apple Watch band now nearly 30% off from $49

After featuring the brand’s new iPhone 14 cases and latest AirTag cover, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the Bellroy Apple Watch Straps. It is now offering the Basalt colorway for $49 in the small size (38mm to 41mm, fits wrists 128 to 184mm) or $55 shipped in the larger variant (42mm to 49mm, fits wrists 146 to 202mm). Regularly $69, this is up to nearly 30% off, matching the price we are tracking on Amazon for the smaller of the two, and the best we can find. You’ll also want to scope out its official Amazon listing for discounts on the other colorways and Prime shipping as well. Designed to “complement the Apple Watch’s curves,” it delivers an adjustable fit, a premium eco-tanned leather that will “patina as it ages,” and a textured underside to reduce sweat build-up. The 3-year warranty is a nice touch as well. More details below.

If the Bellroy design isn’t working for you or you would just prefer something more affordable, these popular OUHENG Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands come in a range of colorways and sizes, not to mention a far less expensive $13 Prime shipped price tag.

We are still still tracking a notable price drop on Apple’s official 45mm Leather Link Band via the official Amazon listing as well as an exclusive 10% off the brand new leather SANDMARC models. However, you’ll want to peruse through our recent annual roundup of the best bands on the market whether you upgraded to Series 8 and Ultra or not. It is a notable resource for quickly getting a good idea of the best options out there across a breadth of price ranges. Dive in right here.

Bellroy Apple Watch Strap features:

Sculpted and curved to complement the design of the Smartwatch

Adjustable fit in both a small (38-40mm iWatch) and large (42-44mm iWatch) size

Flexible polymer provides stability and durability; premium leather develops patina over time

Textured underside reduces sweat build-up on your wrist

Measures 225 x 18 x 3.1mm / 8.9 x 0.7 x 0.1 inches; made from premium eco-certified leather, and durable polymer; backed by our 3-year warranty

