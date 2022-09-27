Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65 (Reg. $99)

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $64.99 shipped for the 41mm style in Sequoia Green. The larger 45mm model is also on sale and sitting at $84.99. In either case, these are down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest prices we’ve seen for either version of the colorways. There’s upwards of 34% in savings to take advantage of while scoring a new look for your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

If you’re smitten by the looks of the lead deals but can’t justify the price tag, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands for some of the best alternatives. Apple’s in-house accessories always have a reputation of being a bit too pricy, which is why we’ve highlight plenty of options from all of our favorite brands starting at just $5.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable would be the right move, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. These launch day discounts went live earlier in the month and are now still up for grabs starting at $659. And if those $40 in savings aren’t quite compelling enough, Apple Watch SE 2 is also on sale for the very first time with prices starting at $270.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

