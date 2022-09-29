Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Super ToDo’s, Door Kickers, and more

This morning’s most notable price drops on iOS apps are now live and organized for you below. Just be sure to check out this rare discount on Apple’s official iPad Pro Smart Folio as well as the $150 price drop live on M2 MacBook Air that delivers a new Amazon all-time while you’re at it. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Hidden Folks, Super ToDo’s, Door Kickers, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Calmus Remote: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OffRoad Drive Desert: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: White Balance Meter – KEV: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Eschery – Relaxing Idle Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mage Mania: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Weather Premium: $25 (Reg. $37)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area. 32 hand-drawn areas…300+ targets to find

