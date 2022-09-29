Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45, Mana series from $15, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted seller Alta Tac via Walmart is now offering physical copies of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $55 via Amazon, this is 25% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. Kirby’s latest adventure launched back in March before Nintendo announced the upcoming remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe during the recent Direct presentation. Forgotten Land brings the pink puffy hero into true 3D with Mouthful Mode that allows Kirby to inhale and transform into real-world objects alongside his usual copy abilities like the new Drill and Ranger powerups. Anyone who’s a fan of the long running series that hasn’t picked this one up yet will want to take a closer look at today’s price drop. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Disney Classic Games Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $40 (Reg. $70)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Planet of Discounts Digital Sale from $1
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Axiom Verge eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Windjammers 2 eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- NEO: The World Ends with You eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Essentails sale up to 80% off
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!