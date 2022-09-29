Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45, Mana series from $15, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted seller Alta Tac via Walmart is now offering physical copies of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $55 via Amazon, this is 25% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. Kirby’s latest adventure launched back in March before Nintendo announced the upcoming remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe during the recent Direct presentation. Forgotten Land brings the pink puffy hero into true 3D with Mouthful Mode that allows Kirby to inhale and transform into real-world objects alongside his usual copy abilities like the new Drill and Ranger powerups. Anyone who’s a fan of the long running series that hasn’t picked this one up yet will want to take a closer look at today’s price drop. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

