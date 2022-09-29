LEGO set to release massive new 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower set on Black Friday

Today, 9to5Toys can report on some exciting LEGO news for a kit dropping at the end of the year. Over the past few years, the LEGO Group has been launching some of its largest creations to date to kick off the holiday shopping season, and this time around look to be heading to France to assemble one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Arriving as the second-largest LEGO set to date, the upcoming Eiffel Tower will deliver one of the largest builds ever released.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Eiffel Tower set launching this fall

To close out each year, the LEGO Group as of late has been debuting a new addition to its Creator Expert-like lineup. Based around historic vehicles or iconic landmarks, this year’s addition to the theme enters in the form of the latter. Still capturing every bit the same display-worthiness as we’ve seen in the past, builders will be journeying to Paris come November to assemble a new LEGO Eiffel Tower set.

Entering as set number 10307, the new LEGO Eiffel Tower will be part of the Icons line. This is a departure from previous sets of this caliber, but in line with the recent shifts in the company’s lineup. The model will be the largest creation of the year, depicting the landmark out of a whopping 10,001 pieces. That stat makes it the second-largest build of all-time, and if you don’t count the World Map mosaic, is the biggest actual set ever released from the LEGO set. It’s cheeky to see the company go just a tad over that 10,000-brick milestone, though we’ll have to wait and see just how all of those bricks stack up.

LEGO’s last Eiffel Tower

One aspect about the final model that we can confirm is that this will be the tallest LEGO set to date. All of those bricks will mean that the LEGO Eiffel Tower stands a towering five feet tall. The base of the kit will be just shy of 20 inches, as well.

As for when builders can expect to bring the LEGO Eiffel Tower set to their collections, the kit will be following the tradition set over the past few years. Arriving on Black Friday, there’s still some time before the model will hit store shelves. When it does drop on Friday, November 25, we can expect a midnight launch for VIP members before a more general rollout to everyone else a few days later.

If previous years are anything to go off of, we should be getting some official information from the LEGO Group in the coming weeks. There’s a chance that a reveal lands sometime in October, but I also wouldn’t be shocked if the company wants to keep this one under wraps for just a bit longer. Normally these Creator Expert sets share the spotlight with a new Direct to Consumer LEGO Batman set, but there is seemingly no news on that front, so this will likely be the last kit announced of the year.

Pricing is certainly going to be on the forefront of many builders minds, as it’s impossible not to wonder just how much an over 10,000-piece LEGO set would cost. Right now, 9to5Toys can report that the set will clock in at $679.99 here in the United States. That number is still up in the air a bit more than the rest of what we know about the LEGO Eiffel Tower set, as the prices of sets have been fluctuating quite a bit lately following the price hikes rolling out.

Gift with purchase also on the way

These massive LEGO sets debuting at the end of the year are also prime times for the company to launch a companion gift with purchase set, and the new Eiffel Tower will include a pretty interesting side build. The freebie will arrive as 40579 Eiffel’s Apartment, a small creation that recreates the apartment of the tower’s engineer, Gustave Eiffel.

Fittingly, you’ll get a minifigure of Eiffel himself, but there’s also going to be a pair of other characters in the kit. The engineer’s daughter Claire will be included, as well as inventor Thomas Edison for some added flair. The set will likely only be available for those who buy the LEGO Eiffel Tower, and will surely sell out quickly.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Group has really been delivering some eye-catchingly massive models lately, and that should hold true for this year’s upcoming Eiffel Tower creation. Hitting 10,001 bricks in a set is also quite the achievement, though we’ll have to see if all of those pieces are actually used in a compelling way. I can’t imagine that the set is going to be the most fun to build with four identical legs connecting into the rest of the tower, but it will without a doubt be a spectacle of a set.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!