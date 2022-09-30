Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: To the Moon, ICEY, Juicy Realm, and more

Your end of week edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live below the fold. Now sitting alongside the Friday software offers, we have also have deals on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros as well as the official iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $49 off. As for the apps, headliner deals include titles like Juicy Realm, To the Moon, ICEY, Tower of Fortune 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $45 all-time low, Cuphead & Delicious Last Course $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Calmus Remote: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OffRoad Drive Desert: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on To the Moon:

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads. A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!