Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $45 all-time low, Cuphead & Delicious Last Course $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted seller Nationwide Distributors via Walmart is now offering Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch for $44.95 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the new release yet. Despite the imagery on the listing showing a North American copy of the game, some reports suggest you might receive the EU version. Both will play just fine on any Switch no matter where you are, but you will have a hard time with North American DLC on the EU version. Having said that, you can always return the game to Walmart if you don’t get the one you want. Reviews have the game as the best in the series yet and be sure to scope out our hands-on impressions of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED while you’re at it. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

