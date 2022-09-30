PDP unveils new RGB Xbox Afterglow Wave controller, Switch gear, and more from $28

PDP, alongside brands like PowerA and HORI, are among the most popular third-party Nintendo Switch accessory makers out there alongside gear for Xbox and more. The brand has now unveiled its latest collection of new releases consisting of updated designs for current offerings and entirely new products. That includes, but is not limited to, the latest REMATCH Switch and Xbox gamepads, the Afterglow controller, and the AIRLITE Pro Wireless Headset for Microsoft’s home console. Many of which are now available for purchase, and you can get a closer look at the new PDP lineup down below.

New PDP Xbox and Nintendo Switch accessory lineup

Alongside the new Nintendo Switch accessory options PDP is unveiling as part of its Fall 2022 lineup of peripherals, the new Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox is certainly a standout.

See your gaming in a new light with the Black Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox! Customize your gameplay, create colorful displays, and more with this officially licensed controller.

The Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox is now up for pre-order at $40 (seen above). It features pro-style customizable back paddle buttons and built-in audio controls for “rapid-fire changes” to volume, game/chat balance, and mic mute. You’ll also find a dedicated share button, but the real star of the show here is the eight RGB lighting zones. With lighting surrounding the thumbsticks and in waves down the both sides of the hand grips, users can employ the PDP control hub to customize the RGB experience here.

Enhance your gameplay by customizing your controller’s lighting, settings, and more on the free app. Make waves and create a unique controller. The eight RGB lighting zones can be individually customized on the controller or through the PDP Control Hub app for millions of combinations.

REMATCH Wired Switch Controller

Alongside the new AIRLITE Pro Wireless Headset, the new PDP Nintendo Switch accessory lineup is headlined by the REMATCH Wired Controller:

Re-map functions to the back buttons for quicker reactions and to customize your gameplay…3.5mm audio jack supports USB-chat in compatible titles, and immersive audio in all games…Easily adjust volume using the patented controls directly on the D-pad, so you never need to interrupt gameplay.

The Toad and Yoshi design is a real highlight for me personally:

The new REMATCH Wired Controller is now available for pre-order at $27.99 with an October 12 shipping date, and you can get a closer look at the rest of the new PDP Nintendo Switch accessory lineup right here.

Then dive into the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

