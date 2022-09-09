Nintendo’s new limited-edition Splatoon Switch Pro Controller is now available for purchase

It’s Splatoon 3 launch day, and the latest themed accessory from Nintendo has finally arrived. Now available from several retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, the new Splatoon Switch Pro Controller has finally hit the scene for Squid Kids and Octolings alike to enjoy dominating the turf wars in the new title.

Splatoon Switch Pro Controller now available

Joining the themed Switch OLED that we took a hands-on look with at the end of last month, Nintendo is now launching a new companion Switch Pro Controller that is every bit as decked out in iconic iconography.

The real star of the show from the new controller is the neon coloring on either side of the gamepad. On the left, you’ll find a distinct dark blue design that pairs with the contrasting yellow accenting over on the right. In between, there’s the same graffiti-style coat of paint that we previously saw on the back of the Switch OLED.

Though for the Switch Pro Controller, the Splatoon graphics pair with the gamepad’s usual transparent plastic design to deliver an even more unique look.

Other than the distinct design straight out of Inkopolis, there’s not all too much different with the Splatoon Switch Pro Controller than your typical Nintendo gamepad. It still features the same ergonomic form-factor that is ideal for more intense games like Splatoon 3, with HD Rumble support and onboard motion controls. Not to mention USB-C charging and an internal Amiibo reader.

Now available for purchase, you’ll be to bring the Splatoon Switch Pro Controller to your Nintendo collection while stock lasts. You can find it at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Regardless of the retailer, you’ll pay $74.99 for the limited-edition gamepad. We aren’t expecting this one to be in stock for very long, as the themed Switch OLED has already sold out. So if you’re a Splatoon fan finally looking to upgrade to the more economic gameplay experience, now is your chance to bring some Inkling vibes into the mix.

9to5Toys’ Take

After coming from being a Splatoon 2 veteran and having already played the Splatoon 3 beta, I can pretty confidently say how much the Switch Pro Controller improves the experience. And if you’re going to end up buying one of the gamepads, you might as well go grab the one with all of those slick graphics while you can. I’ll be bringing one to my setup here, as it’ll pair perfectly with the Switch OLED I already took a hands-on look at before the game’s launch today.

If you already have a Switch Pro Controller and can’t bring yourself to shell out another $75 on the limited-edition version, there are some more affordable ways to deck out your existing model with some Splatoon 3 action. HORI, one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, released a series of accessories for all Switch models, not just the OLED one, that brings some of the iconic neon imagery to your handheld.

Detailed in our launch coverage earlier this summer, these HORI accessories won’t be launching until after Splatoon 3 arrives, but you can lock-in your purchase ahead of time to be ready.

Premium Vault Case: $24.99 | Launches September 30

| Launches September 30 Adventure Pack Travel bag: $29.99 | Launches October 7

