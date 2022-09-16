Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

The original SEGA version of Earthworm Jim has landed on Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed recently to unveil the latest additions to its Switch Online SEGA Genesis lineup – the new SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is still available for pre-order – headlined by the original Earthworm Jim game alongside ALISIA DRAGOON and action RPG Beyond Oasis. All three are now available to Expansion Pack subscribers, and you can get more details below.

Earthworm Jim and more come to Switch Online

After seeing Earthworm Jim 2 land on the SNES library back in March, the original that started it all is now available on the SEGA Genesis side of things for Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack members.

Earthworm Jim initially debuted on SEGA Genesis and SNES back in 1994, although many gamers associate the series with the SEGA platform than anything else. Lauded as one of the best games of that year by many, it delivers a wacky 2D side-scrolling run-and-gun-style experience where players can use Jim’s head to whip enemies like Psy-Crow, Queen Slug-for-a-Butt, Evil the Cat, Bob the Killer Goldfish, and Major Mucus. Next time you boot up your Switch Online account, you’ll be able to take on Professor Monkey-For-A-Head to your heart’s content:

Relive some of the iconic games that defined SEGA Genesis. Today, three additional power-packed games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now: Earthworm Jim, ALISIA DRAGOON, and Beyond Oasis.

If you need to refresh your base level Switch Online subscription, Amazon still has one-year memberships on sale for $18.60 right here. But again, you’ll need to be an expansion member to access Earthworm Jim and the Genesis titles, and all of the details you need on how that works is right here.

And in case you missed it, Nintendo hosted an exciting new Direct showcase this week with major updates on the new The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the wave 3 Mario Kart courses, Pikmin 4, and GoldenEye 007.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!