New RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Switch cases double as kick stands, pre-order now

The RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch cases are now up for pre-order. The officially licensed accessories are now available for purchase just days ahead of the release of Splatoon 3 this Friday, making for notable companions to Nintendo’s new OLED console themed after its upcoming squid shooter if you’re not going to take the first party route. Pre-orders are now live on on the new Game Traveller Splatoon 3 designs via Amazon, and you can get a closer look with more details down below.

New RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch cases

RDS and its Game Traveller line, much like HORI, and PowerA (be sure to dive into this morning’s Amazon gaming accessory sale featuring these brands), are among the best officially licensed third-party Switch carriers out there. Its latest cases are arguably some of the most eye-catching yet, if you’re into that kind of thing, that make for both notable collector’s pieces and functional protective carrying cases for your Switch console kit.

The new Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch cases come in two flavors:

The black model seen above and blue/yellow version below:

Both of them are compatible with all Switch models, from the standard issue to the Lite model and the new OLED variant alongside providing dedicated storage for five game cards. The inside is lined with a soft satin inner top that joins the glide zipper, decorative squid zipper tag, and top-mounted comfort handle. The RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch cases also standout from many of the models out there with the built-in adjustable viewing stand that pops out of the inside for a sort of 2-in-1 carrying case and Switch stand approach.

The black and yellow/blue models are now up for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Alongside the September 9 and October 31, 2022 release dates, they both carry the wonderful Amazon pre-order guarantee that ensures you will be charged the lowest price they drop to between the now and the release no matter what price you checkout with today.

Be sure to get a closer look at the official Nintendo Splatoon 3 case and Pro Controller right here, and then dive into our hands-on review of the themed OLED Switch console if you haven’t just yet. If you’re looking to score some extra goodies, you can get all of the details on the pre-order bonuses available on the actual game in our roundup ahead of Friday’s release as well.

More details on the Splatoon 3 Game Travelers:

Elegant Switch hard case with collectable Splatoon 3 image protects your Nintendo Switch OLED Console, Switch Console or Switch Lite Console, making it more portable and travel friendly

Adjustable viewing stand allows you to play and view on the go, while providing max protection for the screen and thumb sticks when storing the Switch OLED or Switch Console

Individual storage pockets holds up to 5 games, securly holding your Switch games in place while traveling

Perfect Switch OLED carry case with a comfort handle, soft satin inner top lining and sure glide zipper making it the nicest Nintendo Switch case

Tested and approved under license by Nintendo of America, compatible with the Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, see all Game Traveler Switch cases in our Amazon store

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

